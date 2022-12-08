Baku may host 2-nd meeting of Azerbaijan-EU High-Level Transport Dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The second meeting of the Azerbaijan-EU High-Level Transport Dialogue is supposed to be held in Baku in 2023, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev tweeted, Trend reports.

The minister also wrote about his meeting with Director for the EU's Eastern Neighborhood and Institutional Building at the European Commission Lawrence Meredith in Baku.

"We exchanged views on the EU Economic and Investment Plan and possible priority projects within this plan. We emphasized the importance of holding the second meeting of the High-Level Transport Dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union in Baku in 2023 to enhance cooperation on priority areas," Nabiyev said.