TRACECA plays important role in ensuring efficiency of int'l cargo transportation - SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Initiatives of the Permanent Secretariat (PS) of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia), in particular on digitalization of transport documents, play important role in ensuring efficiency of international cargo transportation and further development of multimodal transportation in 13 TRACECA member countries, Secretary General of the PS IGC TRACECA Asset Assavbayev said, press service of the PS IGC TRACECA told Trend.

The secretary general made the remark at the 4th session of the Ad hoc Committee on Legal Affairs and International Cooperation in Switzerland.

At the meeting, he gave detailed information on current work and the status of the implementation of the PS IGC initiatives.

Assavbayev also spoke about the ongoing work on the transition to the use of electronic transport documents.

In addition, during the visit to Switzerland, Assavbayev met with Wolfgang Küpper, Secretary General of the Special Committee on Legal Affairs and International Cooperation in Switzerland.

The parties discussed further development of cooperation between the two organizations in areas of mutual interest. The key topic was the discussion of prospects for further cooperation, issues of sustainable development of transport, in particular rail, as well as the possibility of transportation with equal rights on the territory of the participating countries of both structures.