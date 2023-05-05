Turkmenistan to join ranks of TRACECA countries soon - Sec Gen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Turkmenistan will join the ranks of the TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia) corridor member countries in the near future, Asset Assavbayev, Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat (PS) of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) TRACECA said, the press service of the IPC PS told Trend.

According to Assavbayev, Turkmenistan, which was at the origin of this program, in 2022 expressed its intention to join to the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for Development of the Europe-the Caucasus-Asia Corridor.

"All TRACECA member states supported this initiative, and we hope that Turkmenistan will join our organization in the near future," the secretary-general said.

Turkmenistan is actively cooperating with TRACECA, studying the procedure, legal framework, and other details for joining this organization.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan, Mekan Ishanguliyev, said that the transport corridors, which also pass through the territory of Turkmenistan, are the first steps for joining TRACECA.