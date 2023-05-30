Kazakh FlyArystan budget airline to launch new flights from Baku to Astana from June

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The opening of the first flight on the route Baku-Astana will be on June 3, 2023, Trend reports.

Passengers will be transported by FlyArystan Airline.

Departure from Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku is scheduled for 02:15 (GMT+4), and arrival at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana is at 07:35 (GMT+4). The duration of the flight will be 3 hours and 20 minutes.

FlyArystan currently flies to Baku from Aktau on Fridays and Sundays, and from June 3 it is expected to launch a flight on the Baku-Astana route.