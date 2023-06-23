Tajikistan discusses development of customs sector with foreign partners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The Head of the Customs Service under the Government of Tajikistan took part in the 76th meeting of the Council of Heads of Customs Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which was held on June 6 in the city of Ganja (Azerbaijan), Trend reports.

The CIS member States have worked out the issue of speeding up the processes of domestic approval procedures for further signing an Agreement on the procedure for affixing seals and stamps by the customs authorities of the CIS countries on transport and commercial documents.

In particular, decisions were made to amend the unified commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity of the CIS, approved the regulations for the exchange between customs authorities of information on goods in respect of which violations of intellectual property rights and methodological recommendations to the rules of equipment of vehicles for the transportation of goods under customs seals, etc.

The participants coordinated positions on key areas of cooperation on the platform of the World Customs Organization.

Furthermore, the parties signed technical conditions for information interaction developed in order to implement the regulations for the exchange between the customs authorities of the CIS member states of information on goods in respect of which violations of intellectual property rights have been established by the competent authority of a particular CIS country.