Azerbaijan announces passenger cars volume transported through Baku Port

According to the data received from the Baku Port, 281 cars were transported through the port in January, and in July this number increased three times and amounted to 768 cars.

It is expected that such a positive trend in cargo transportation will continue in the coming months.

According to the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan Republic, the country imported 56,766 cars from January through July 2023, which is 37 percent or 15,404 units more year-on-year.

Most of the imports were passenger cars - 52,675, which is 38 percent or 14,535 units more over year. This included imports of 80 vehicles with a seating capacity of 10 people or more, 1,492 electric vehicles and 8,426 hybrid vehicles.