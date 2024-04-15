Turkmenistan takes active position in dev't of transport, transit corridors

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 15. Turkmenistan takes an active position in the development of transport and transit corridors, Trend reports.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, announced this at the XXXVIII Conference of Heads and Responsible Representatives of Railway Transport Enterprises of the Organisation for Co-operation between Railways (OSJD) member nations.

"Turkmenistan takes an active position in the development of transport and transit corridors, including in matters of cooperation at the UN and other major international organizations. Our independent country has put forward a number of constructive initiatives and numerous relevant resolutions in this direction," he said.

The President noted that in different years, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolutions submitted by Turkmenistan on 'Role of transport and transit corridors in ensuring international cooperation, stability, and sustainable development', 'Towards comprehensive cooperation among all modes of transport for promoting sustainable multimodal transit corridors', 'Strengthening the links between all modes of transport to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals', 'Strengthening the links between all modes of transport to ensure stable and reliable international transport for sustainable development during and after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic'.

Berdimuhamedov further noted that a resolution establishing 'World Sustainable Transport Day' had been adopted, designating November 26th of every year as the commemorative date for this occasion.

Meanwhile, the 38th meeting of the Conference of heads and responsible representatives of railway transport enterprises of the member countries of the Organisation for Co-operation between Railways (OSJD) began its work in Ashgabat city today, which will last by April 19.

The event is attended by heads and high-ranking representatives of railway departments from 19 OSJD member countries, as well as observers from four countries: Finland, France, Germany, and Greece.

