First oak injection conducted in Bishkek

The employees of Bishkekzelekhoz municipal enterprise together with representatives of National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan started oak injection in the Oak Park, reports Trend citing to akipress.com

Campaign aims to protect trees from oak wilt, mayor’s office said.

The employee of National Academy of Sciences, Candidate of Science Jakshylyk Duishenaliyev conducted the first oak injection.

Vaccinated trees are then marked.

“The issue of oak treatment has been raised for 5 years. Employees of the National Academy of Sciences and Bishkekzelenkhoz studied various methods of tree treatment,” said mayor’s office.

The injection method is applied in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities, the statement said.

