Decision on future of Kazakh Bek Air company to be announced by end of January

16 January 2020 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The decision on the future of the Kazakhstan’s Bek Air airline company, the plane of which crashed on Dec. 27, 2019 near Kazakhstan’s Almaty International Airport, will be announced on Jan. 20, 2020, General Director of Kazakhstan's Aviation Administration Peter Griffiths said, Trend reports with reference to Khabar 24 news agency.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, and 66 were injured as a result of the Bek Air's plane crash on Dec. 27. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

Shortly after the accident, Bek Air company’s operations as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan were suspended.

On Jan. 10, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said that Interstate Aviation Committee considers icing of the plane to be the main reason for Bek Air's plane crash.

“I think that we can expect the final verdict regarding the future of Bek Air by next Monday,” Griffiths said.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan see increase in joint economic projects
Kazakhstan 14:16
Kazakhstan, Russia, UAE continue co-op on Baikonur modernization
Business 12:21
Kazakhstan’s Mangistauenergomunay to buy diesel fuel via tender
Tenders 10:44
Kazakhstan's oil supply to be in line with OPEC commitments in 2020
Oil&Gas 15 January 19:02
Kazakhstan talks China Oil HBP Science's involvement with Kashagan field
Oil&Gas 15 January 18:01
Turkey’s export of cars to Kazakhstan increases
Business 15 January 17:22
Latest
Uzbekistan to implement investment plans under new program
Business 14:22
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Instrumentation Factory talks production of ball valves
Business 14:18
Global refining intake to rise on recovery in refined product demand
Oil&Gas 14:18
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan see increase in joint economic projects
Kazakhstan 14:16
Erdogan: TANAP turns Turkey into energy hub
Oil&Gas 14:15
New appointments made in SOCAR’s Azneft PU
Oil&Gas 14:00
SOCAR Georgia Gas branch's service center attacked
Oil&Gas 13:56
166 victims of Ukraine plane crash in Iran identified
Iran 13:44
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP to expand production line of sandwich panels
Business 13:36