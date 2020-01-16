Decision on future of Kazakh Bek Air company to be announced by end of January

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The decision on the future of the Kazakhstan’s Bek Air airline company, the plane of which crashed on Dec. 27, 2019 near Kazakhstan’s Almaty International Airport, will be announced on Jan. 20, 2020, General Director of Kazakhstan's Aviation Administration Peter Griffiths said, Trend reports with reference to Khabar 24 news agency.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, and 66 were injured as a result of the Bek Air's plane crash on Dec. 27. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

Shortly after the accident, Bek Air company’s operations as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan were suspended.

On Jan. 10, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said that Interstate Aviation Committee considers icing of the plane to be the main reason for Bek Air's plane crash.

“I think that we can expect the final verdict regarding the future of Bek Air by next Monday,” Griffiths said.

