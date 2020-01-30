Kazakhstan to return Kazakhs remaining in China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan will carry out additional flights to return remaining Kazakhs from Beijing and Urumqi, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, Kazakhstan’s government is taking measures to prevent the virus from spreading in Kazakhstan.

Thus, starting from Jan. 27, 2020, buses operating on the routes: Almaty – Nur-Zholy – Urumqi, Ust-Kamenogorsk - Maykapchagay - Urumqi, Zharkent – Khorgas – Ghulja and, Ayagoz - Bakhty - Jeminay were suspended in both directions.

The passenger trains operating on the Almaty – Urumqi, Nur-Sultan – Urumqi routes will now operate only within Kazakhstan’s territory (till Dostyk station) starting from Feb.1, 2020. Operations of the passenger train from Urumqi to Almaty was suspended.

Other trains operating on Dostyk - Alashankou, Altynkol – Khorgas routes will also be suspended starting from Feb.1, 2020.

Starting from Feb. 3, 2020, regular flights between the countries will be suspended, and visa issuance to Chinese citizens has already been suspended. The regular flights used to be operated between Kazakh Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities and Chinese Beijing, Urumqi, Xi'an, Sanya and Haikou cities.

In this regard the passengers are to return their tickets in the place of purchase. No additional taxes will be charged when returning the tickets.

An outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia later identified as a new type of coronavirus and denoted as 2019-nCoV was registered in China's Wuhan in late Dec.2019.

As of Jan.30, 2020, the number of those infected amounted to 7,711 people, whereas the number of deceased amounted to 170 people.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news