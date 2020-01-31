Azerbaijani diaspora in Kazakhstan undergo quantity, quality changes

31 January 2020 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Azerbaijani diaspora in Kazakhstan has grown both quantitatively and qualitatively over the years of independence, Deputy Chairman of Assembly of People of Kazakhstan (APK) - Head of APK's Secretariat of the Executive Office of Kazakhstan’s President Zhanseit Tuimebayev said, Trend reports.

Tuimebayev made the statement following the meeting at Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora, which was held within the two-day visit of delegation of Kazakhstan's Assembly of People to Baku.

All conditions for the development of different languages and cultures are created in Kazakhstan, he said.

“Over decades, the number of Azerbaijanis in Kazakhstan has increased tenfold and currently amounts to 120,000 people,” Tuimebayev said.

“The necessary conditions have been created in all regions, and 32 Azerbaijan’s ethnocultural associations are operating in Kazakhstan,” he noted.

Tuimebayev added that the goal of delegation’s visit is to strengthen economic, cultural and humanitarian relations of two countries.

The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan is a consultative and advisory body under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan responsible for the coordination of activities for the development and strengthening of inter-ethnic relations.

---

