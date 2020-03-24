Kazakhstan evacuates its citizens from Kyrgyzstan amid coronavirus outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 24

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Kazakhstan has evacuated its citizens from Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Those evacuated were undergoing treatment in Kyrgyzstan and did not have the opportunity to return in time, the ministry said.

“Country’s main goal is to maximally support its citizens who are in a difficult situation. Thus, children with a special diagnosis needed special transportation,” the ministry said.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020. The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan is 68 people.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

As of today, over 381,500 people have been confirmed as infected. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 16,500. Meanwhile, over 101,800 people have reportedly recovered.

Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

