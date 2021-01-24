Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,584

Kazakhstan has reported 1,584 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Akmola region has reported the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 237. Nur-Sultan city follows with 229. Pavlodar region comes third with 220 COVID-19 cases reported over the past day.

Kostanay region, Almaty city, and North Kazakhstan region have also reported triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 177, 131, and 113, respectively.

Atyrau region has reported 96 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Almaty region – 92, West Kazakhstan region – 84, Karaganda region – 82, East Kazakhstan region – 42, Zhambyl region – 20, Kyzylorda region – 16, Turkestan region – 16, Mangistau region – 11, Aktobe region – 10, and Shymkent city – 8.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 176,974.