Kazakhstan to support initiative of national project to ensure transparency of financial sector

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported the initiative to implement a national project to ensure transparency in the financial sector, Trend reports on June 15 citing the Kazakh presidential press service.

This issue was discussed at the meeting between the president and Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhanat Elimanov.

During the meeting, the president was informed about the work to reduce the level of the "shadow" economy. This task is being implemented through the development of systemic preventive measures and the implementation of complex operational measures.

Tokayev supported the initiative to implement the "Aikyn Economy" national project. The process of ensuring transparency of the financial sector and stimulating the withdrawal of small and medium-sized businesses from the "shadow sector" will be the strategic priority.

“The "anti-money laundering system" of Kazakhstan will be mutually assessed in the field of combating the legalization of criminally obtained funds and terrorism financing for compliance with the FATF (Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering) standards in 2021-2022,” Elimanov said.

The president stressed the importance of the work being carried out by the Financial Monitoring Agency to prepare for this event and gave a number of specific instructions following the meeting.

