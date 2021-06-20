Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 cases down to 1,119
1,119 people have been infected with the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, down from 1,148 reported in the previous day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Nur-Sultan city has registered the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 342. Ranked second and third are Karaganda region and Almaty city – 151 and 121 infections, respectively.
78 and 73 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been logged in West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions, accordingly.
Atyrau region has reported 47 daily cases, Shymkent city – 42, Akmola region – 37, Pavlodar region – 35, Kostanay region – 33, Aktobe region – 32, Almaty region – 28, Mangistau region – 28, Turkestan region – 26, Zhambyl region – 20, Kyzylorda region – 20, and North Kazakhstan region – six.
The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 408,650.