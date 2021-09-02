Kazakhstan to take measures on raising wages - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.2

Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Labor and Social Protection Minister Serik Shapkenov commented on the initiatives of the country’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to increase the minimum wage within his address to the citizens, Trend reports referring to Kazinform.

"In accordance with the initiatives, voiced by the president, measures will be taken to increase wages. From January 1, 2022, the minimum wage will amount to 60,000 tenge ($141). This measure will lead to the growth of incomes of 1.6 million hired and other employees taking into account the interdisciplinary system of qualifications," Shapkenov said at the Government’s meeting.

The minister also noted that the draft resolution of the Government for the gradual promotion of wages will be paid to 588,000 separate categories of civil servants, including archivists, librarians, museum scholars, foresters, technical personnel and others.

"As a result, by 2022 their annual wage will increase by 20 percent and by 2025 – by two times. The minimum wage will increase from 49,000 tenge ($115.1) to 60,000 tenge or by 22 percent since the next year," he added.