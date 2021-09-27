1,878 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Over the past day, 1,878 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 878,990 cases were identified in the country, of which 11,065 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 2,202 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 812,883.