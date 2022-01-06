Events in Kazakhstan - outside attempt to undermine its integrity, Russian MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.6

Trend:

Moscow considers the recent events in Kazakhstan as an attempt to violently undermine the country's security and integrity from the outside, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated, Trend reports referring to TASS.

“The Russian Federation, having reaffirmed its adherence to allied commitments within the framework of the CSTO, has supported the adoption of urgent measures due to the rapid degradation of the internal political situation and the growth of violence in Kazakhstan,” the statement said. “We regard the recent events in friendly Kazakhstan as an attempt, inspired from the outside, to undermine the security and integrity of the state by force, using trained and organized armed formations.”

"The Russian Federation will continue close consultations with the Kazakh side and other allies in the CSTO to analyze and develop, if necessary, further effective steps, primarily to facilitate the conduct of the counter-terrorist operation by the law enforcement bodies of Kazakhstan, to ensure the safety of all civilians of this country, as well as vital critical infrastructure facilities, their unblocking and return to the control of the Kazakh authorities," the document said.

The ministry stressed that Moscow is interested in the soonest restoration of normal life in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance. Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country.