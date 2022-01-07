Six security checkpoints set up in capital of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

Six security checkpoints are installed in the capital of Kazakhstan, entry into and exit from the city is limited, state TV channel "Khabar 24" with reference to the capital's police department, Trend reports citing Interfax.

"They (checkpoints) are located in the direction of the cities of Karaganda, Kokshetau, Pavlodar and Kosshy, the villages of Korgalzhyn and Astrakhanka. This was announced by the city police department. According to the police, from 23.00 to 07.00, entry and exit from Nur-Sultan is limited. An exception is only for persons and vehicles that are involved in ensuring the life of the capital," the channel reported.