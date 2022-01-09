Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan denies information about 164 killed during protests
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9
Trend:
The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan has denied information previously published in the media about the death toll in the country during the riots, Trend reports citing Russian media.
Information about the number of people killed during the protests in Kazakhstan does not correspond to reality. The Ministry of Health of the country called the publication of statistics in the telegram channel of the headquarters a technical error, Orda reports.
