Decree regulating process of charity on part of big business to be issues in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28

Trend:

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, spoke about the participation of large businessmen in charitable assistance to the Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund (To the People), Trend reports.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to entrepreneurs for cash contributions to the fund, noting their civil responsibility towards those Kazakhs who need charitable assistance.

“At the same time, some prominent business people who are part of the oligopoly and even its personification are in no hurry to participate in a charity event initiated by the president. Is it greed, nihilism, slovenliness or neglect? In any case, the state has the full range of powers to get a complete answer to this question. For my part, I plan to issue a special Decree regulating the process of charity on the part of big business,” the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.