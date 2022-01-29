China is our neighbour, which we need to have good relations with - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29

Trend:

China is a big country, our neighbour, which we need to have good relations with, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Khabar 24, Trend reports.

"As for the US, I understand very well the role of this country in the modern world," Tokayev added.