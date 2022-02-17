Thousands of weapons stolen during January riots, police still looking for it - Tokayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Thousands of weapons were stolen during January riots and the police are still looking for it, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Qazaqstan TV, Trend reports.
In his words, unfortunately, not all weapons have been as of yet.
"There is a chance that these weapons will be used again. Naturally, many questions arise about who was behind these events. In fact, it was the work of professional bandits, and not those who initially went to peaceful rallies," the president said.
