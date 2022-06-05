Voter turnout exceeds 53% at referendum in Kazakhstan

According to the data provided by the regional, cities of republican significance, the capital commissions, as of 14.00 on June 5, 2022, 53.43 % of the total number of citizens included in the lists received ballots, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Including: in Akmola region - 56.89%, in Aktobe region - 45.64%, in Almaty region - 58.07%, in Atyrau region - 50.68%, in West Kazakhstan region - 53.58%, in Zhambyl region - 63.46%, in Karaganda region - 61.08%, in Kostanay region - 62.47%, in Kyzylorda region - 65.30 %, in Mangystau region - 43.36%, in Pavlodar region - 57.79%, in North Kazakhstan region - 62.41 %, in Turkestan region - 53.63 %, in East Kazakhstan region - 64.21 %, in Nursultan city - 41.13 %, in Almaty - 23.60 %, in Shymkent - 59.32 %.

The next operational information will be presented at 16.00.