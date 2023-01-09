KazMunayGas to launch geological exploration of previously unexplored subsoil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. JSC NC "KazMunayGas" (KMG) will launch the subsoil exploration of 5 promising oil and gas deposits in various parts of the country, a source at KazMunayGas told Trend .

Oil deposits in Mugodzhari (Aktobe region), Berezovskiy (West Kazakhstan region), Zharkyn, Bolashak, and North Ozen (all in the Mangystau region) have been chosen for further exploration due to their promising nature.

The statement issued by the KMG highlights that despite the expectations, little geological and geophysical information on these deposits is available.

Exploration works are planned to last from 2023 through 2025. Upon completion, the decision on granting contracts for subsoil use will be carried out.

Capital expenditures of KazMunayGas for the exploration of the abovementioned oil deposits are expected to be around 29.5 billion Kazakh tenge (nearly $63 million).