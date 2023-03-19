Kazakh President casts his vote in early parliamentary elections

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev cast his ballot in the 2023 Election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies at the polling station opened in the Al-Farabi Palace of Schoolchildren, the Akorda press office says, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies is underway in Kazakhstan. 12,032,550 nationals of Kazakhstan are eligible to vote in the current parliamentary elections. The biggest number of voters has been registered in Turkistan region - 1,177,507, and the lowest number was recorded in Ulytau region - 138,277.