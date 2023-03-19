Kazakhs actively voting at polling station in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The polling station No. 262, opened at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku, accepts citizens of Kazakhstan from 07:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports via the embassy.

The voting process is well-organized, and all conditions have been made for voters to voice their civic position.

The polling station is supervised by observers from the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) Parliamentary Assembly.

According to the consular department, more than 140 Kazakh citizens permanently or temporarily residing in Azerbaijan are taking part in the election. Among them are those who come to the polling station from other cities. And as for the citizens who are in the country for official, personal, and tourist purposes, they also show indifference to the process.

In general, there is political activity and interest among the citizens of Kazakhstan.

"The Kazakh citizens in the consular register and compatriots who are in Baku on this day for various reasons, including for business trips, have the opportunity to vote at this polling station. Currently, there are no violations, all requirements are met in accordance with the electoral legislation," Zhandos Nurmukhambetov, Chairman of the Election Commission, said.

Voting at the polling station will continue until 20:00 (GMT+4).