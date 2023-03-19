Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Parliamentary and local elections completed across Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Materials 19 March 2023 19:55 (UTC +04:00)
Parliamentary and local elections completed across Kazakhstan

Follow Trend on

Voting in the elections for the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats was completed in all regions of Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Nation-wide, 10,146 polling stations wrapped up their work as vote counting has begun.

As of 9:00 pm, voting was over in the country’s five regions, namely Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions.

Earlier it was reported that 77 polling station election commissions with a total of 12,016 voters were set up at the country’s overseas offices in 62 foreign countries. Voting ended at 11 of them as of 6:00 pm Astana time. Voting is to come to an end at the polling station in San Francisco at 9:00am Astana time on March 20.

According to the updated data, 12,035,004 people were eligible to vote in the parliamentary elections in the country. As of 8:00pm, 6,509,695 Kazakhstanis received ballots, which is 54.09% of the citizens included in the list.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more