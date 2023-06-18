All hostages released in bank in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. People held hostage in the building of Kaspi Bank in Kazakhstan’s Astana have been released, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said, Trend reports.

It was reported earlier that the armed man locked himself in the Kaspi bank building in Astana.

According to the bank's press service, only bank employees were in the branch, there were no customers.

The police said that employees of the special purpose Arlan detachment are working on the spot. Military personnel were not involved in the special operation.