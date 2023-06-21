Kazakhstan, Germany sign agreement on oil supply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The oil and gas company of Kazakhstan JSC NC KazMunayGas and the German company Rosneft Deutschland signed an agreement on the supply of crude oil to the PCK Raffinerie refinery in the city of Schwedt, the KMG’s press office says, Trend reports.

The oil seller is KazMunayGas Trading AG, a subsidiary of JSC NC KazMunayGas. Oil buyer - Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, which is one of the shareholders of the PCK Raffinerie refinery.

The volume of supplies will be 100 thousand tons per month until the end of 2023 from the resources of the Karachaganak field. The volume of supplies to Germany in 2023 will be at least 890 thousand tons. At the same time, the German side is interested in increasing the volume of deliveries of Kazakh oil from the resources of other Kazakh oil companies.

In 2022, the German government turned to Kazakhstan with a request to supply Kazakh oil via the Druzhba oil pipeline to the PCK Raffinerie refinery (the city of Schwedt). In February-May 2023, the volumes of oil supplied via Druzhba pipeline reached 190,000 tons, with 100,000 tons set for June.