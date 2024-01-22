UNDP deputy regional bureau director to visit Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Deputy Regional Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) Nick Hartmann will pay a visit to Astana, said Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiarov, Trend reports.

According to Smadiarov, the visit will take place on January 22-25.

"The visit will include discussions with Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan's Parliament Olga Perepechina, and the leadership of the ministries: Foreign Affairs, National Economy, Ecology and Natural Resources, Culture, and Information. The visit will also include meetings with the leadership of Kazakhstan Agency of International Development KazAID," he said.

Moreover, Smadiarov mentioned that it is planned to discuss the issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNDP, including the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals until 2030, as well as the Country Program (CPD) for 2021-2025 and the Agreement on Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2021-2025.

