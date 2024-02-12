Kazakhstan to train personnel for future nuclear power plant

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 12. A protocol on training of personnel for the future nuclear power plant was signed among number of Universities in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

As the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan noted, the protocol was signed by the Institute of Nuclear Physics, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (KazNU), Almaty University of Power Engineering and Telecommunications named after Gumarbek Daukeev (AUPET), International Kazakh-Turkish University named after Khoja Akhmet Yassawi (IKTU), and K.I. Satbayev Kazakh National Research Technical University.

Training will be carried out within the framework of a three-stage program in such necessary specialties for nuclear power plants as “Nuclear Physics and Technology," “Nuclear Energy," “Nuclear Reactors and Materials,” and “Nuclear Engineering.”.

According to the protocol, future specialists will undergo practical training in these specialties at the Institute of Nuclear Physics. Here, they will be given the opportunity to practice using the stationary research reactor VVR-K.

Theoretical training in general educational disciplines will be held at the universities of AUPET, KazNU, IKTU, and Satbayev University.

As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated in his message on September 1, a referendum will be held in Kazakhstan in connection with the construction of a nuclear power plant.

"In 2019, on my election platform, I promised that decisions on the most important strategic issues would be made through referendums. The construction of a nuclear power plant is an extremely important issue regarding the future of our country. Therefore, I propose to submit it to a national referendum. Specific dates will be determined later," he added.

After this, Kazakhstan presented a list of companies that are vying to supply technology for the country's first nuclear power plant.

These are the CNNC (China, HPR-1000 reactor), Rosatom State Corporation (Russia, VVER-1200 and VVER-1000 reactors), KHNP (South Korea, APR-1400 reactor), and EDF (France, EPR-1200 reactor).