Kazakhstan's trade minister to head off to China

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 11. A business visit of Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev to China will take place from March 18 through 24, 2024, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiarov said during the briefing, Trend reports.

"Arman Shakkaliev, Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration, will undertake a working visit to China, specifically to Urumqi, Chengdu, and Beijing, from March 18 through 24, 2024. During the visit, meetings will be held with the leaders of several Chinese regions (XUAR, Sichuan) and leading local firms," he said.

According to him, a key purpose of the visit will be to enhance commercial and economic links between Kazakhstan and China, as well as to examine opportunities for collaboration in a variety of sectors such as trade, investment, technology, and scientific research.

"In addition, a significant B2B forum in Chengdu will be a venue for representatives of Kazakh and Chinese firms to discuss prospective joint projects, expand collaborations, and seek out new prospects," Smadiyarov said.

To note, China is Kazakhstan's largest trading partner. Thus, at the end of last year, Kazakh-Chinese trade turnover was $31.4 billion. This is 30 percent more than the same period in 2022 ($24.2 billion).

Meanwhile, within the framework of trade turnover, exports to China during the period were $14.7 billion, 14.7 percent more than in January–December 2022 ($13 billion).



Furthermore, imports from China surged by 50.5 percent from January through December 2023, reaching $16.7 billion. Imports for 2022 totaled $11.1 billion.

