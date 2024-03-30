Xi'an hosts opening of Central Asia - China secretariat

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 30. The opening ceremony of the Central Asia – China secretariat took place in the Chinese city of Xi’an, Trend reports.

According to the Kazakh MFA, the ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Sun Weidong, and ambassadors of Central Asian countries to China.

During his speech, Bakayev noted that taking into account the historical relations between the countries of Central Asia and China, the city of Xi'an was chosen as the location of the headquarters of the secretariat.

He pointed out that creating this secretariat has kicked off a new area of close cooperation and is becoming a significant factor in regional policy.

In addition, the deputy FM expressed gratitude to the organizers and participants of the opening ceremony and wished them successful work for the benefit of the peoples of the countries.

The agreement on the creation of the Central Asia - China secretariat was reached during the first Summit of heads of states "Central Asia - China" last year.