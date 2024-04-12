Kazakhstan to effect number of projects in non-ferrous metallurgy in 2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 12. Eight projects worth 169 billion tenge (about $378 million) are expected to be implemented in the field of non-ferrous metallurgy in Kazakhstan in 2024, Trend reports.

According to the Directorate for Monitoring and Analysis of Project Implementation at QazIndustry, projects include the production of aluminum radiators, copper cathodes, doré alloys, and other products.

Production volumes after all eight projects reach their design capacity will amount to about 136 billion tenge (about $304 million), including 71 billion tenge (about $158 million) worth of products planned for export.

As QazIndustry noted, in total, 49 projects (including eight for 2024) worth 1.8 trillion tenge (about $4 billion) are at the implementation stage in non-ferrous metallurgy. The start of production will provide jobs for more than 11,000 citizens, of whom about 7,400 are residents of rural areas and 377 are from single-industry towns.

After all 49 projects reach their design capacity, the planned production volume will be about 2.3 trillion tenge (about $5.1 billion). At the same time, the volume of exports in monetary terms will amount to more than half—1.4 trillion tenge (about $3.1 billion).

The largest number of ongoing projects are in the Karaganda region and the city of Shymkent.

Notably, last year, five projects worth 26.8 billion tenge (about $60 million) were implemented in non-ferrous metallurgy, and 835 jobs were created.

Non-ferrous metallurgy is one of the largest and leading sectors of Kazakhstan's industry. Its development is facilitated by a sufficient amount of its own raw material base with reserves of non-ferrous metal ores: copper, zinc, nickel, lead, aluminum, gold, and silver.