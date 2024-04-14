Over 4.8 thousand houses in Kazakhstan submerged by floods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. More than 4,800 private houses were flooded in Kazakhstan due to natural disaster, senior officer of the Civil Defense and Military Units Committee Saipash Erasyl said, Trend reports.

He noted that currently, 4,870 private houses, along with 1,264 yard territories and 2,035 summer cottage plots in eight regions are waterlogged. Water has been pumped out from more than 3,000 houses and about 2,000 yard territories.

Since the beginning of the floods, rescuers have evacuated 107,119 people, including 38,457 children. At the moment, 7,414 people are staying in temporary accommodation centers, and 11,674 people have already returned home.

Eight regions of Kazakhstan are still under a local emergency regime due to floods that began in March. More than 35,000 people, as well as more than 4,000 units of equipment and 14 aircraft, are involved in rescue operations.

