Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan to strengthen diplomatic cooperation with another document

28 November 2018 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan are preparing a joint document on cooperation between the diplomatic missions of the two states, kabar.kg reports referring to the press service of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The discussion of the details of the Memorandum of Cooperation of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan with the Diplomatic Academy of Pakistan and the National University of Modern Languages ​​of Pakistan was held Wednesday with the participation of Rector of the Academy Chinara Dikambayeva and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Pakistan Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.

At the meeting, signing and implementation of this document were discussed.

The diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan were established in 1992.

