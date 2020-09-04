Activities of Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University discussed

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey Kubanychbek Omuraliyev met with newly appointed Rector of Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University, Professor Alparslan Сeylan, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of activities of Manas University, as well as cooperation between the two countries in the field of education and science, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry reported Thursday.

Ambassador Omuraliyev urged Сeylan to promote cooperation and strengthen ties between the two countries in these areas and wished success in his new post.

The newly appointed rector expressed gratitude to the ambassador and informed him about the planned projects in Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University.