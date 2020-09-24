Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Turkey discuss topical co-op issues in call

Phone talk between Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan held Thursday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and implementation of previously reached agreements were discussed, the press service of the Kyrgyz president reported.

The sides outlined joint plans for coming period to increase cooperation between the two countries.

The heads of state also discussed the issues of cooperation in further implementation of joint measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.