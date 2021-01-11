The Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan disseminated a commentary by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on the early presidential elections in the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports citing Kabar.

It says: “Today answering the question concerning the presidential elections and a referendum heldon Jan. 10 Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that as a friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner, China always respects Kyrgyzstan's choice of development path that suits its national conditions, sincerely hopes that Kyrgyzstan will smoothly complete various important items on its political agenda under the legal framework and realize stability and development. China will remain committed to friendly policies towards Kyrgyzstan and continue to deepen mutually-beneficial cooperation to promote the steady development of our comprehensive strategic partnership.”