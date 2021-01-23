Tax authorities of Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss launch of joint project

Chairman of the State Tax Service (STS) of Kyrgyzstan Kabyl Abdaliyev held virtual meeting with Deputy Head of the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation Dmitry Volvach, the STS press service said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the videoconference, the sides discussed the promotion of the Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation on the Development of Tax Administration System in Kyrgyzstan, as well as the priority measures for the practical implementation of the project.

Chairman of the Kyrgyz Tax Service Abdaliyev informed about the work on the entry into force of the Agreement, emphasizing a great interest in the earliest practical work on the implementation of its provisions.

For his part, Dmitry Volvach reported on the status of project promotion in the Russian Federation, as well as on the full readiness of the Federal Tax Service to begin practical work.

Noting the joint interest in the implementation of the planned activities, the parties agreed to hold a meeting in a face-to-face format.