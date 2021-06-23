Kyrgyzstan's Anti-Corruption Service will be abolished

"It is very important to pay attention not only to foreign but also to domestic investors, creating favorable conditions for doing business," Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov said Wednesday at a meeting with the business community, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Kyrgyz leader noted the Ministry of Investments of Kyrgyzstan has been established to increase efficiency of work with investors. Serious tasks are set before this state body and decisive steps are expected from it in the nearest future.

In addition, within the next 10 days the Anti-Corruption Service (ACS) of the State Committee for National Security of the republic will be abolished, and a corresponding decree is being prepared.

President Zhaparov especially emphasized that the General Prosecutor's Office should also become the key body for protection of entrepreneurs and investors. From now on this body will be responsible for protecting the rights and interests of business.

In this regard, the Prosecutor General's Office was instructed to prepare special and relevant decisions.

In addition, the Kyrgyz president noted that another important step forward is the radical reform of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"The organization cannot use its potential and fulfill its mission. I would like to draw attention to the model of Japan and Turkey to improve its work.

The Ministry of Investment has been instructed to prepare decisions on reforming the Chamber of Commerce and Industry within a month. There is need to radically revise the concepts of free economic zones. This issue has been raised for many years, but remains unsolved. I think it's time to deal with it," Sadyr Zhaparov said.