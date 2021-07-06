National Bank of Kyrgyzstan suspends sale of coins and gold bars due to COVID-19
The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan suspends operations on the exchange of old money, as well as on the sale of gold measured bars and numismatic values until the epidemiological situation in the country improves, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
The suspension is associated with a tense epidemiological situation in the country and in order to minimize the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19, the report said.
According to data of the country's Ministry of Health, 1,233 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past day raising the tally to 133,303 cases.
