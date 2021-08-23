Minor quake jolts Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Kyrgyzstan 23 August 2021 09:58 (UTC+04:00)
Minor quake jolts Kyrgyz-Tajik border

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred at the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan at 3:01 am local time on August 23, the Institute of Seismology said, Trend reports with reference to Akipress.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border some 2 km to the South-East from Kara-Teit village, 3 km to the South-West from Karamyk village, 13 km to the North-West from Shibe village, 92 km to the South-West from Kyzyl-Kyia town.

Kara-Teyit, Karamyk villages felt the quake at magnitude 3.5, Shibe village - magnitude 3, Kushchu, Chak, Jar-Bashi villages - magnitude 2.5.

