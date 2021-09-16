Kyrgyzstan, Czech Republic discuss development of bilateral co-op in law enforcement

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan hosted on Wednesday a meeting between Deputy Interior Minister Octyabr Urmambetov and Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Rudolf Hykl, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The press service of the Internal Ministry reported that the meeting was also attended by Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic in Kyrgyzstan Marat Dzhaanbayev, economic diplomat of the Czech Embassy in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Olga Kalinova, as well as head of public security service of the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry Stalbek Rakhmanov.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views, discussed issues of mutual interest and issues of further strengthening of Kyrgyz-Czech relations.

The meeting participants praised the current level of bilateral cooperation between law enforcement agencies and expressed their intention to develop it further.

In conclusion, Deputy Minister Urmambetov noted that today's meeting will give a new impetus to the establishment of active cooperation between the parties.

He also assured that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is open to close cooperation in all areas in the name of security in the countries and is ready to assist in solving urgent issues.