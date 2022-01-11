Korean company intends to promote agricultural projects in Kyrgyzstan

The Korean company SEEDON intends to promote agricultural projects in Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan in the Republic of Korea Dinara Kemelova met with a Korean delegation headed by President of SEEDON Son Hyun Yul and discussed projects in the agricultural sphere between Kyrgyzstan and Korea.

The interlocutors exchanged views on building the capacity of Kyrgyzstan in the cultivation of vegetable seeds.

The South Korean company has been cooperating with Kyrgyzstan and promoting onion growing projects since 2012. The firm also has offices in eight countries.

"At present, the company expresses interest in promoting ODA projects in agriculture and processing industry," the report said.