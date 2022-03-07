Kyrgyzstan, Qatar discuss issues of bilateral cooperation in civil aviation

Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Erkinbek Osoev held a meeting with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kyrgyzstan Abdullah bin Ahmad Al Sulaiti, during which the sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of civil aviation, Trend reports citing Kabar.

In particular, Osoev raised the issue of implementation of the Agreement between the Governments of the Kyrgyz Republic and Qatar on air communication, signed on Jan. 21, 2018 in Doha, Qatar, the press service of the Kyrgyz Transport Ministry reported.

Given the gradual easing of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, both in the region and in the world as a whole, the Kyrgyz minister suggested considering the possibility of intensifying negotiations to open a direct flight Doha-Bishkek-Doha by QatarAirways.

In addition, the minister and the ambassador debated the issue of signing a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Kyrgyz Aviation Institute and the Qatar Aviation Academy in the near future, the implementation of which involves mutual cooperation and exchange of experience in training specialists in the field of aviation.

Ahmad Al Sulaiti supported the initiative of the Kyrgyz Transport Ministry to intensify cooperation between the parties in the field of civil aviation, assured of his intention to bring the discussion to minister of transport of Qatar and invited his interlocutor to visit Qatar to discuss the development of the industry.