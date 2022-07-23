Opening new routes between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discussed in Tashkent

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan Musa Dzhamanbaev and Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilhom Mahkamov discussed the development of transport communications between the two countries, the press service of the Uzbek Transport Ministry said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The sides discussed issues related to the development of transport communications between the countries.

Particular attention was paid to the organization of rail and bus communication on the new routes connecting settlements of the two republics.