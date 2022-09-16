Situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik border remains tense - Kyrgyz Border Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik border remains tense, Trend reports citing the State Border Guard Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.

"As of 14:00 (GMT+6) the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border of the Batken region is still tense. Tajik soldiers are opening fire from the settlements of the border villages, thereby causing return fire on their positions," the message said.

As reported, Tajik soldiers occupied the school building in the village of Dostuk in Kyrgyzstan's Batken region.

Kyrgyz soldiers, from their side, attacked the border posts "Lyakkan" and "Bogdari" and destroyed a significant amount of heavy equipment of the Tajik side.