Kyrgyzstan allocates funds for forest protection and conservation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. In order to preserve and safeguard forests, the Kyrgyz Republic allocated significant funds of 90.8 million Kyrgyz som ($1.03 million) from its budget for the year 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic, these funds will be dedicated to financing a range of essential activities aimed at ensuring the longevity and sustainability of the country's forests.

The allocated budget will be distributed as follows:

- A substantial portion of 68.3 million Kyrgyz som ($779,769) have been allocated for silvicultural activities (tree nursery operations, tree harvesting operations, reforestation, tree thinning, prescribed burning, and pest and fire control);

- A total of 19.2 million Kyrgyz som ($219,203) have been allocated for firefighting measures;

- Additionally, 3.3 million Kyrgyz som ($37,675) have been allocated for forest protection initiatives.